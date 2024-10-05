  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Hubli-Ankola railway line to be ready by 2027: Somanna

Hubli-Ankola railway line to be ready by 2027: Somanna
x
Highlights

The Hubli-Ankola railway line is on track to be completed by 2027, according to State Railways and Water Power Minister V. Somanna.

Hubballi: The Hubli-Ankola railway line is on track to be completed by 2027, according to State Railways and Water Power Minister V. Somanna. Speaking at a railway progress review meeting at the South Western Railway head office in Hubli, Somanna confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready, with a Rapid Action Report expected from the Indian Wildlife Agency by mid-October 2024.

The finalized DPR is slated for submission by November 2024, ensuring further progress on this long-awaited project. Additionally, Somanna reviewed several other key railway projects, such as the Hospet-Hubli-Londa-Vasco da Gama double line, along with new routes including Ginigera-Raichur, Kadur-Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote-Kudachi, and Dharwad-Belagavi. He emphasized the importance of completing all projects by June 2027 and urged railway authorities to resolve land acquisition issues and address project delays.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick