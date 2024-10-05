Hubli-Ankola railway line to be ready by 2027: Somanna

Hubballi: The Hubli-Ankola railway line is on track to be completed by 2027, according to State Railways and Water Power Minister V. Somanna. Speaking at a railway progress review meeting at the South Western Railway head office in Hubli, Somanna confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready, with a Rapid Action Report expected from the Indian Wildlife Agency by mid-October 2024.

The finalized DPR is slated for submission by November 2024, ensuring further progress on this long-awaited project. Additionally, Somanna reviewed several other key railway projects, such as the Hospet-Hubli-Londa-Vasco da Gama double line, along with new routes including Ginigera-Raichur, Kadur-Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote-Kudachi, and Dharwad-Belagavi. He emphasized the importance of completing all projects by June 2027 and urged railway authorities to resolve land acquisition issues and address project delays.