I am a born Congressman, rumours about me getting closer to BJP is a propaganda: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Dismissing rumours of his growing proximity to the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today categorically stated that he was a born Congressman and there was no way it would change.

Addressing a press conference at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “There are a lot of rumours being spread, it is all part of a propaganda. Sadguru came home and extended an invitation for the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation. Sadguru is from Mysuru and I appreciate his work. Last year my daughter had gone there for Shivarathri. This time, Sadguru invited me for the event personally and I will be attending the event. There are rumours on social media that I am getting closer to the BJP because of this.” He was replying to a question on appeals to AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal that he should be continued as KPCC President.

“I am a Hindu and I respect my culture. Congress party believes in taking everyone with it. Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Indira Gandhi have followed this philosophy of the party. I have seen Sonia Gandhi celebrating Ugadi festival, she is more Indian than many of us. Our AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s name means Shiva, has he changed his name,” he said.

Asked if such rumours are being spread because of his participation in Mahakumba and Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation, he said, “I was born a Hindu and I will die a Hindu. I respect all religions. I learnt about Sikhism, Jainism when I was in the prison. I go to churches and dargas too.”

Asked if the rumours of him getting closer to the BJP have started after news of Shashi Tharoor moving closer to the BJP, he said, “Congress is a noble party and it has its own history and culture. Some people may take hasty decisions but that won’t affect the party. Leaders come and go but the party is permanent.”

Kumaraswamy is only about politics

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s criticism that he was out to destroy the name of Kempe Gowda, he said, “Kumaraswamy knows only politicking. What good work has he done? Why did his government expand Bengaluru beyond its boundaries without planning. Let him criticise, I will move forward in my path of progress.”

“When we tried to change the name of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South, Kumaraswamy used his office to influence the Union Home minister not to approve that change. We know how to deal with such things. I don’t want to talk about it now.”

Asked about growing criticism by Mohandas Pai, he said, “He is senior and I respect him. Let him join politics and become an MP and then he will realise the difficulty of bringing about change. The Court hasn’t allowed us on the matter of solid waste management, yet Kumaraswamy is raising hue and cry that Rs 15,000 crore has been looted. May be Kumaraswamy was doing do when he was in power.”

Supreme Court decision on Kumaraswamy

Asked about Supreme Court rejecting dismissal of a case against Kumaraswamy, he said, “I learnt it from the media, I don’t have much info on that. Let Vijayendra and R Ashok respond to this.”

Meeting with K C Venugopal

Asked about his meeting with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, he said, “I am the KPCC President, AICC is like a temple for me. I make it a point to visit the AICC office when I am in Delhi. If not AICC office, can I go to BJP office or Keshava Krupa?

Collective leadership

Asked about growing discussions on the party going for the next election under his leadership, he said, “The Congress party made me a minister in 1990s. It made me KPCC President and DCM. Has the party given me so much power to sit at home? It expects me to lead and contribute to the party. The Party invites me as star campaigners for elections in many other states. I have to use my strength to help the party. CM Siddaramaiah will also lead the party. We will take the party forward under collective leadership.”

Asked if Siddaramaiah would continue as the CM till the next election, he said, “The party has elected Siddaramaiah as the CM. I am the KPCC President and DCM. I respect the Party’s decision.”

"Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Denies Congress Switch, Affirms Loyalty to BRS".

Hans News Service Gawal.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Clarifies: "I Am Still in BRS"

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has strongly clarified that he remains with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He expressed anger over certain individuals who put up flex banners falsely claiming that he had joined the Congress party, calling it an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The MLA accused his opponents of deliberately spreading misinformation about him and stated that he has lodged a complaint at the Gadwal police station regarding the matter.

It is worth noting that Krishna Mohan Reddy had previously joined the Congress but later returned to the BRS fold. His clarification comes amid political speculation and attempts by rivals to create confusion about his party allegiance.