I am a musician, don't want to hurt anyone, I apologise: Hamsalekha

Bengaluru: Sandalwood's veteran music director Hamsalekha, was in a soup after passing comments referring to Pejawar Swamiji Sri Vishwesha Theertha while participating in a public programme. The comment he passed had given rise to heated debate between his fans and detractors in the social media.

As there was widespread anguish at his remarks in the social media, Hamsalekha has apologised for the same. Hamsalekha had participated in an awards function at Mysuru in the capacity of chief guest. He had spoken there about the Dalits and the dreaded practice of untouchability. He had also referred to Pejawar Swamiji.

The video of this incident had become viral in the social media. Many had demanded for an apology from Hamsalekha. Now he has apologised for his remarks through a video clip.

In an event at Mysuru, Hamsalekha had referred to the initiative undertaken by the Pejawar Swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies and also to stay in such colonies. He said, "The best he can do is to go there and sit. Can he eat chicken if offered, or can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don't think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement." He also felt that people of forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them.

He said, they should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits.

After these statements turned viral, many began to comment in favour of and against the music director Hamsalekha. Some supported him while many asked him to apologise and felt that he was not right in making wry remarks about Biligiri Rangayya and Pejawar Swamiji.

There were also warnings that if he did not apologise, there may be adverse repercussions.

As soon as the video went viral, Hamsalekha came out with an apology, the video of which he posted in the Facebook. In a video Hamsalekha had said, "I know I was wrong in making such comments in an awards ceremony. I have high respect for the efforts being made by elders and personalities to banish untouchability and I have high regard and respect for these efforts.

Even my wife did not like some of my utterances and I sought apologies from her. I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone. Just like my music which gives comfort to others, my words and life also should make them happy. Please excuse me if my words have hurt you."