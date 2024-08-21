I am not a spokesperson for Governor or Lokayukta: Dy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he was neither a spokesperson for the Governor nor the Lokayukta and hence he would not know what the Governor was thinking on issuing permission to prosecute Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy based on a Lokayukta case.

“I am not a spokesperson for the Governor or the Lokayukta but a representative of the Congress party. I will collect more information about Kumaraswamy’s case and will talk to you later,” he said, speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in Sheshadripuram. He was replying to a question on what the Governor would do as the Lokayukta has already submitted a request for prosecution.

Asked about BJP’s protest against Congress for allegedly insulting the Governor, he said, “BJP is misusing the Constitution and its actions are anti-democratic. The BJP has turned the Governor into its agent.”

BBMP to celebrate Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary

“Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is an inspiration for the younger generation. We will instruct the BBMP to organise Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary every year,” he said. “The first file that I signed after becoming a Bengaluru Development Minister was the installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue. We installed it in Sheshadripuram as per the request of Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao. The statue was inaugurated by AICC President MallikarjunKharge and CM Siddaramaiah,” he added.