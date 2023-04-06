I am not contesting elections but supporting Bommai: Kiccha Sudeep

Bengaluru: Actor Kiccha Sudeep clarified about not joining the BJP in Bengaluru. Talking to the media, he said, 'Some things are difficult to say at the moment. CM Basavaraja Bommai has invited for a press conference. I am going to talk about many issues there,' said Sudeep. He also shared many ideas on this occasion.

He continued and said, 'I will talk about the relationship with BJP in the press conference. But, let me make clarification in this case. I will not contest the election for any reason. Let me clarify this for the fans. Sudeep said that he will not ask for a ticket for any reason.

Meanwhile, Actor Prakash Rai had tweeted about Sudeep joining BJP, 'I believe that the corrupt BJP is spreading false news in fear of defeat in Karnataka. He wrote that our Kiccha is not the person who will sell himself.' Several people responded to this tweet.

There were reports that actor Sudeep will join BJP on Wednesday. It was said that he will join the party under the leadership of CM Basavaraja Bommai. Later in the press conference, Actor Kiccha Sudeep said 'I have come to support Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai in the election. I have known him since childhood. He has stood by me in my difficult times. So I am showing my support. However, he has not even said that he will support the BJP. So is the media not supporting the BJP?' Sudeep questioned.

As Sudeep did not give any clarification on this the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself tried to draw a curtain to the confusion by saying, 'If he is supporting me, that means he is supporting the BJP', Sudeep did not use the term BJP for any reason. Sudeep demonstrated a clever move in this press conference.

Fans have started a debate on social media about this. Their favourite actor has already started social service through his own trust. While some have expressed the opinion that he can help more if he gets into politics, some others have directly stated that he should not get into the political field.

