I really doubt whether CM Siddaramaiah is serious about caste census report: Karnataka BJP chief

Commenting on the controversial caste census report, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday expressed serious doubts about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's commitment to the report.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra questioned whether the Chief Minister was genuinely serious about the caste census report.

When asked about the statement by All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha President Shankar Bidari -- who said he would not accept the report -- Vijayendra responded, “Rather than focusing on what Mr. Shankar Bidari has said, I doubt whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is serious about the census report.”

He continued, “Firstly, the question arises whether the state government even has the authority to conduct a caste census. Secondly, there are significant internal differences within the Congress government. Cabinet ministers themselves have expressed dissatisfaction with the report.”

“Let’s wait and watch. The Siddaramaiah-led government has brought up the caste census several times. Whenever Siddaramaiah feels politically threatened or insecure about his position, he brings up this issue again,” Vijayendra alleged.

He noted that the issue was discussed in the cabinet last week and is scheduled for further discussion on April 17 in a special cabinet meeting. “We don’t even know where the senior cabinet ministers stand on this issue. So let’s wait,” he said.

“This matter has been under discussion for years without reaching a logical conclusion. With senior ministers objecting to the report, I seriously doubt it will lead to any concrete outcome,” Vijayendra remarked.

Commenting on the quota for Muslims in contracts, the BJP leader said, “Congress leaders claim they follow and respect Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Yet they act against the Constitution. Where is the constitutional provision to offer reservations to Muslims in government contracts?”

He added, “Ambedkar and the Constitution clearly state that reservations cannot be granted on the basis of religion. Despite this, the Siddaramaiah-led government has allotted 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. This is unconstitutional and illegal.”

Against this backdrop, he said the BJP has launched the Janakrosh Yatra to protest against price hikes, Muslim quota in contracts, and the misuse of SC/ST funds.

“We’ve already covered nine districts, and more than 50,000 party workers and members of the public have participated. The Yatra is receiving an overwhelming response across the state,” he said.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress for planning a protest against the Centre on April 17, calling it a diversion tactic.

“The people are asking questions, and as a responsible opposition party, it is our duty to raise these concerns,” he said. “The Siddaramaiah-led government has betrayed the people of the state, insulted Hindus, and misused funds allocated for SC/ST welfare.”

Vijayendra accused the state government of increasing petrol and diesel prices. “In the last 20 months, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has not increased fuel prices. But in July 2024, the Karnataka government raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3. Just two weeks ago, they increased diesel by another Rs 2.”

“Despite collecting more from fuel taxes, there is no visible development. Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress party and the Gandhi family,” he alleged.

He questioned the implementation of the guarantee schemes, claiming, “The government talks about guarantees, but they’re not reaching the people. These schemes are only activated during by-elections. Where is the money allocated for these guarantees going?”

Asked about the truck drivers’ strike, Vijayendra said, “Yes, the common man is severely affected by price hikes. Even industrialists are frustrated due to rising power tariffs. Industries that were recovering post-Covid are now suffering. No new industries are coming to Karnataka.”

He concluded by saying, “The Congress is frustrated by the success of our Janakrosh Yatra, which has created public awareness. The people of Karnataka are disillusioned with the state government, which has failed on development and is burdening them with frequent price hikes. To divert attention, the Congress is protesting against the BJP-led NDA government.”

“When the Centre increased fuel prices earlier, it ensured the burden wasn’t passed on to the common man. So why is the Congress protesting now?” he questioned.