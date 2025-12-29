IAF, IIT Madras Join Hands to Develop Indigenous Secure Airborne Communication System

Bengaluru: In a significant boost to India’s push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies, the Indian Air Force’s Software Development Institute (SDI), Bengaluru, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) for the joint design and development of an indigenous digital secure communication system for airborne applications.

The collaboration aims to create advanced, secure and reliable digital communication solutions tailored for the demanding operational environment of modern air operations. The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal R. Guruhari, Commandant of SDI; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras; and Dr. M.J. Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer of Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology innovation hub at IIT Madras.

According to officials, the project will focus on the development of advanced algorithms for networking and encryption that are essential for secure, high-performance data exchange between airborne platforms. Such systems are a cornerstone of contemporary military operations, particularly in the context of network-centric warfare, where real-time, secure communication can be mission-critical.

By pursuing indigenous development, the IAF and IIT Madras aim to significantly reduce dependence on imported communication systems, strengthen technological sovereignty and enhance the operational effectiveness of India’s airborne forces. The initiative aligns closely with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, which places a strong emphasis on indigenisation in defence research, development and procurement.

“This partnership with IIT Madras is a visionary step towards achieving complete self-reliance in critical defence communication technologies,” Air Vice Marshal Guruhari said, adding that the combination of academic expertise and operational experience would help deliver innovative solutions for the Air Force.

Prof. Kamakoti said the collaboration reflected the growing synergy between leading academic institutions and the defence establishment. “IIT Madras is proud to contribute its strengths in advanced communication technologies and cybersecurity to develop robust, homegrown solutions that enhance national security,” he said.

The joint effort will leverage SDI’s deep domain knowledge in defence software systems and IIT Madras’ research capabilities. Key focus areas include advanced encryption protocols, secure and resilient data transmission, scalability of airborne networks and seamless integration with existing defence systems. The project is expected to result in deployable prototypes that can be progressively integrated into IAF platforms.

The initiative also forms part of IIT Madras’ wider engagement in defence-related research and development, spanning aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence and materials science, and is seen as a step towards strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem.