IAF’s Sarang helicopter team to perform at Mysuru Dasara

Bengaluru: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sarang Helicopter Display Team is set to enthral audiences in Mysuru as part of the upcoming Dasara Festival. Known for their precision flying and aerial acrobatics, the Sarang team serves as the brand ambassadors of the IAF.

Formed in 2003, the team operates the indigenous HAL ‘Dhruv’ helicopters and has performed over 1,200 displays at more than 386 venues, both across India and internationally. Their performance at Mysuru will take place over the iconic Bannimantap Ground, a highlight of the Dasara celebrations.

Officials say the team’s visit aims not only to entertain but also to inspire the youth. By showcasing the skill, discipline, and professionalism of the IAF, the team hopes to encourage young people to consider careers in the Indian Armed Forces.

The Sarang Team operates with the motto “Inspire through Excellence”, and their mission is to motivate the next generation through their aerial displays. Spectators can expect a spectacular performance featuring intricate manoeuvres, tight formations, and aerobatic stunts. The display promises to be one of the key attractions of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, highlighting India’s growing capabilities in aviation and defence. Local schools, youth groups, and aviation enthusiasts are particularly looking forward to witnessing the team’s skills firsthand.

With its combination of precision flying, technology, and patriotic appeal, the Sarang Helicopter Team continues to stand out as a symbol of India’s Air Force excellence, and their performance at Mysuru is expected to leave a lasting impression on the city’s residents and visitors.