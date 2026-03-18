If activity points are not earned, marks sheet will be withheld: VTU V-C

Students who do not engage in social service and waste time will have their degree marks cards withheld, warned Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Vidyashankar.

Speaking after inaugurating the workshop at BGS College of Engineering and Technology on the AICTE Activity Points Tracking System (APTS) mobile app developed by VTU to manage AICTE activity points online, he said, “Students should stop being immersed in mobile phones all the time. Pay attention to social service activities as well. This will be good exercise for your mental and physical health. AICTE has identified about 16 activities. Accordingly, everyone should choose activities of their interest and actively participate. Without activity points, the final degree certificate will be withheld,” he cautioned.

“Do not produce fake certificates for activity points. This will not be tolerated anymore. Everything will be tracked through the mobile app. Do not participate in activities just for formality. Coordinators will be appointed for management. Through this app, we will receive real-time data. Students must cultivate honesty in life. Do not waste time. Along with academics, extracurricular activities are also very important. College coordinators should manage this properly,” he said.

BGSCET Director Dr. G.T Raju said: “AICTE introduced activity points with the good intention of instilling a spirit of service among engineering students during their studies. To manage this, VTU has developed a mobile app, which will be very convenient for students.”

The event was attended by VTU Bengaluru Regional Office Director Dr. H.R. Sudarshan Reddy, VTU Executive Council Member Prof. Keshavamurthy, BGSCET Director Dr. G.T. Raju, Principal Dr. G.K. Ravikumar, Youth for Seva National Coordinator Ashwini Kumar, AICTE Activity Points Coordinator Meera Rajagopal, and Lifecycle Sports Pvt. Ltd. Chief Business Officer Aravind Jinor, among others.