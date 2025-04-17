If the BJP comes to Kalaburagi, it can see what development is: CM

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that all the programmes announced in the manifesto and budget are being implemented, only the BJP is not seeing it. At a program held in Kalaburagi, he inaugurated a super specialty hospital costing Rs 216.53 crore and a brachytherapy radiation treatment unit costing Rs 6.20 crore on the premises of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences and laid the foundation stone for 12 huge projects. ‘Our government’s goal is to have a medical college, trauma centre, super specialty hospital, and cancer hospital in every district’.

He said that this announcement was made with the aim of ensuring that the poor also get good quality health services, and all these are being implemented in one district after another.

‘If the BJP, who say that the government does not have money for development, comes to Kalaburagi and opens its eyes, it will see a flood of development. Let Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge and Sharan Prakash Patil come to Gulbarga and see the level of development that they are doing. He mentioned all the schemes one by one, saying that everything announced by the government and mentioned in the budget is being implemented in this district’ the CM said.

There is no shortage of money in our government for development. He said that our government is constantly working to deliver government schemes to all classes of people, to those who are deprived of opportunities.