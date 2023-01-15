In just one year, Cultural City to get international class cricket stadium

Mysuru: The cultural city which attracts lakhs of tourists in a year would have another attraction for cricket lovers. If everything goes well, the city would have world class cricket stadium in next three years. Preparations have started for the construction of an international level cricket stadium near Hanchya-Sathagalli in the city.

Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has offered to lease 20 acres of land to Karnataka State Cricket Assoiciation (KSCA) for a period of 30 years. In this regard, the necessary documents have already been given to the government. Before the upcoming assembly elections, preparatory work has started to build an international level stadium near the B-Zone of Hanchya - Satagalli. in survey numbers 84, 85, 104, 105, 106, 102, 109 on the outskirts of the city which have 20.8 acres of land. The MUDA will get 18 crore rupees lease amount . Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has agreed to this and if the proposal gets Cabinet approval, the construction of the stadium will start soon.

MUDA President Yashasvini Somashekhar informed that MUDA is ready to lease 20 acres of land in Sathgalli B-Zone for 30 years for the construction of a cricket stadium and would get Rs 18 crore lease amount. . 'I have gone and inspected the place yesterday with the officials,' he said. In 2016, this space was earmarked for a stadium. He said that now the necessary documents have been sent to the government to grant a 30-year contract for the construction of an international cricket stadium. .

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has taken a decision after discussing with MUDA officials. If the stadium is constructed, important matches including Ranaji and IPL will be conducted here. The cultural city one of the fast growing cities in south India and if cricket stadium is constructed it would be another attraction for cricket lovers.