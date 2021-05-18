In Karnataka, Daily Covid-19 Infections Are Showing A Sign Of Dip, As Are Testing Number

According to the Health Department in Bengaluru on Sunday, Karnataka has recorded 31,531 new COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 22,03,462 and fatalities to 21,837. A total of 36,475 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,344 of the 31,531 new cases.

According to the department's bulletin, 22,03,462 positive reports had been reported in the state as of May 16 evening, with 21,837 deaths and 15,81,457 people being discharged. The total number of cases in progress was 6,00,147. The day's positivity rate was 27.84 percent, but the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.27 percent.

Even though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attributed the decline in new Covid cases to the progress of Karnataka's lockdown, the decrease in the number of tests is hard to ignore.

On May 5, Karnataka announced 50,112 new infections, however by May 13, the number had fallen to 35,297. Consequently, a closer examination of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department's health bulletins reveals that the total number of samples tested has also decreased in the last fortnight.

For instance, on May 1, 1,77,982 samples were tested, but by May 15, the number had fallen to 1,18,345 samples. Even the test positivity rate (TPR) in Karnataka today suggests that the curve has yet to flatten in the state. According to the bulletin, the TPR was 23.03 percent on May 1 and rose to 35.20 percent on May 15.

Bengaluru Urban was responsible for 143 of the 403 deaths. Uttara Kannada (24), Hassan (18), Bengaluru Rural (17), Mandya (15), Shivamogga (14) were among the top performers in Ballari. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,344, Tumakuru 2,138, Mysuru 1,811, Belagavi 1,762, Ballari 1,729, Hassan 1,182 and Davangere 1,155 of the new cases registered, followed by others.