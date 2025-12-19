LS passes G RAM G Bill amid Oppn din

New Delhi: Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or G RAM G Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar over its provision.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after the passage of the Bill in the lower house. The G RAM G Bill seeks to replace MGNREGA, which has been in force since 2005 guaranteeing 100 days of unskilled wage employment to rural households.

According to the government, the proposed legislation aims to expand the scope of rural employment while aligning wage work with infrastructure creation, natural resource management and livelihood generation.

Tabling the Bill on Wednesday, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the new framework would retain the legal guarantee of employment while increasing the number of workdays available to eligible households. The Bill outlines provisions for demand-driven employment, time-bound work allocation and wage payments through direct benefit transfer mechanisms.

During the debate, members from the Opposition raised objections to the repeal of MGNREGA and the renaming of the scheme. Several MPs moved amendments seeking the retention of the existing Act and its nomenclature, arguing that the current law provides a well-defined rights-based structure.

Concerns were also flagged regarding the proposed funding architecture and the role of states in implementation.

MGNREGA, enacted in 2005, currently provides a statutory guarantee of 100 days of unskilled manual work to rural households, along with provisions for unemployment allowance if work is not provided within a stipulated period. The proposed Bill marks the first attempt to repeal and replace the Act and guarantee 125 days of unskilled manual work to rural households.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the new legislation aims to align rural wage employment with asset creation, natural resource management and livelihood-related activities.

The G RAM G Bill provides for demand-driven employment, time-bound allocation of work and wage payments through direct benefit transfer. It also allows for a wider range of permissible works and provides flexibility to states in designing and implementing projects under the framework.

Under this centrally sponsored scheme, the financial liability would be shared between the Centre and the state governments. It would be 90:10 for the Northeastern states and Himalayan states and 60:40 for all other states and Union territories with legislature. For the UTs without legislature, the whole cost would be borne by the Centre. The MGNREGS was a 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme.