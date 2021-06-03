In Karnataka's Hassan, 39 Children Were Admitted To The Hospital With Covid

While the likely third wave of Covid-19 is predicted to affect youngsters more, 39 children under the age of 15 are being treated in Hassan hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

According to Dr Krishnamurthy, seven children are being hospitalized at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences [HIMS], the designated Covid-19 hospital, At HIMS, he claimed, 50 separate oxygenated beds have been set aside for youngsters. All of the children's conditions are stable, he added, adding that the Covid-19 task team is keeping an eye on the situation.

He added that a detailed report on children in private hospitals has been compiled by the committee. In addition, the district administration has issued directions to all private hospitals to handle patients with special caution. Dr Satish, the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, stated that the mortality rate among youngsters is extremely low. Parents and children have been educated by health workers, particularly in rural areas.

The Department of Health is putting together plans to deal with the third wave. He also mentioned that the agency is making every effort to combat the sickness in rural areas.

According to Dr. Umesh, a doctor, the possible third wave would have a greater impact on youngsters. Children, on the other hand, he claims, will heal faster than adults since they have a stronger immune system.

He also assured and asked the children to remain vigilant and adhere to all safety precautions. Norms of Covid-19.