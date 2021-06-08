In Karnataka, The CET Test Will Be Conducted On August 28 and 29

On August 28 and 29, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test for several vocational degrees, including engineering, will be held. The CET exam will be held on the 28th and 29th of August. At a news conference on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced that each subject would be worth 60 points.

CET is held for a variety of occupational courses, including scientific and engineering degree programmes. The examination will be administered at over 500 locations around the state.

The first day's exams will be in math and biology, with the second day's examinations in physics and chemistry.

He stated that registration will begin on June 15 and that PUC marks will not be considered.

According to Ashwath Narayan, only CET scores will be taken into account for admission to professional courses. He also stated that pupils will be needed to pass the entrance exam with a minimum score.