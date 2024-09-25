Inclusivity is key to development: Speaker U T Khader

Mangalore: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader emphasised that sustainable development is rooted in the active participation of all sections of society. Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s India Sector Working Committee meeting in Delhi, Khader highlighted the importance of inclusive policies at both central and state levels for achieving long-term growth.

“Coordinated efforts between central and state governments are crucial for sustainable development,” he said, stressing that budgetary allocations should prioritise the most marginalised communities. Khader also underscored the role of legislators in overseeing the implementation of government programs, emphasising that the legislature has significant authority in ensuring these initiatives benefit the public effectively.

He expressed optimism about reaching the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, stating that cooperation between the government and legislature is vital to accelerating progress. Khader noted that a non-partisan approach by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) would further drive development efforts.

Highlighting Karnataka’s focus on sustainable initiatives, Khader pointed to projects such as afforestation, waste management, solar energy utilisation, soil and water conservation, and the interlinking of rivers, all aimed at creating cleaner and greener communities. He added that the Karnataka government has worked towards balanced growth by prioritising the development of its backward districts.

Khader concluded by reaffirming the state’s commitment to sustainable development, stressing that inclusivity and cooperation across political lines are essential for success.