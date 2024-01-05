Increasing noise pollution in Cubbon Park: Environmentalists demand action

Bengaluru: The State capital Bengaluru has become more of a concrete city than a garden city. If one needs to enjoy the lush greenery and environmental beauty, one should go to Cubbon Park or Lalbagh. But recently noise pollution is also experienced in Cubbon Park, and the public who come for morning walk are expressing their frustration.

Walkers have been demanding for many days that vehicles should not be allowed in Cubbon Park. But the authorities have kept silent and thousands of vehicles are plying in Cubbon Park every day. Thus, noise pollution is occurring in Cubbon Park, and in order to prevent this pollution, Cubbon Park Association should stop the traffic of vehicles. Otherwise, the government has demanded that vehicles should be allowed to ply without making noise. Currently there are only two parks in the city.

Vehicles are completely prohibited in Lalbagh. Accordingly, vehicles should be banned in Cubbon Park. Only E-Vehicles should be given permission. Otherwise, the Cubbon Park will lose its naturalness, the walkers expressed regret.

The Joint Commissioner of the Horticulture Department, Jagdish said, ‘ We have allowed vehicular traffic in four directions in Cubbon Park. There are rules that passers-by should not honk in Cubbon Park. The government itself has told to make the movement free for vehicular traffic. Apart from this, the horticulture department has made a no honking zone to prevent noise pollution, and we have also informed the traffic police to manage if honking is seen in the middle of this’. He said that public and motorists should cooperate with us.

In general, any public visiting parks is to take a breath of fresh air. The traffic is less and the time is getting shorter for those who go to Cubbon Park to relax, and the horticulture department needs to put a stop to the noise pollution.