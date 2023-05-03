India became Mandya as Modi arrived: Bommai

Mandya: CM Basavaraja Bommai campaigned in JDS stronghold on Monday for BJP candidate Ashok Jayaram and solicited votes. A huge road show was conducted from Mandya city’s 100 feet road to Mahaveera Circle. People showered flowers along the road and greeted CM Basavaraj by placing huge garlands.

Actress Tara and BJP district president CP Umesh gave a speech at the CM Road Show. Speaking later, CM Bommai called the youths to show enthusiasm on May 10. He said Mandya is in India. After the arrival of Narendra Modi, India became Mandya. A new wind is blowing in Mandya. He said that if we work hard, this wind will become a tsunami.

He said former minister SD Jayaram has worked hard for the development of Mandya and appealed . All S D Jayaram’s fans belong to whatever party they should . Bless Ashok Jayaram impartially. The soil of Mandya is not soil but gold. He said that the sweat of the farmers would yield a golden crop. This country is supposed to be very rich. Cine actor Ambarish’s home was in Mandya.

People of Mandya are so generous. Sumalatha Akka has raised the voice of Kannada in Parliament. Ambarish and Sumalatha worked hard with the farmers to start the Mysore sugar factory. We have replaced all the crest gates of KRS reservoir which was 75 years old. Many leaders of district have become ministers. He said ‘KRS reservoir is our property. it is our duty to save it.

We have developed VC canal. BJP is committed for development of the farmers of Mandya district. He said we restarted Mysugar factory with intention that the sugarcane of the farmers of this part should not go to another factory’. Bommai said that they will make Mandya city a new city. ‘Mandya city should grow like Bangalore city. We have come to build a modern world with a bold young leader, Ashok Jayaram. Conquer them and contribute to development. People are fed up with Congress and JDS since last 30 years. He said development is possible only with BJP. All the youth of Mandya will be determined and victory will be ours’. He said that by showing change in Mandya, the district will change.