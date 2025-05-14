Indian missiles seem to have hurt Cong leaders more than Pak: BJP

Bengaluru: Taking a jibe at the Congress leaders, the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday said Indian missiles seem to have hurt them more than Pakistanis and called upon the grand old party to rise above “partisan agendas”.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “It’s deeply ironic - statements made by some Congress leaders have found their way into official briefings of the Pakistan military, used to validate and push its narrative.”

“Even Wazir-e-Ala Siddaramaiah (Karnataka CM) received praise from the Pakistani media for opposing India’s military actions, while a senior Congress leader went as far as to suggest that Pakistan is an enemy of the BJP, not of the Congress,” the BJP leader said. “Given the Congress party’s historically soft stance on Pakistan, what exactly are they attempting to achieve by undermining our armed forces’ unequivocal victory?” Vijayendra questioned.

“In their relentless campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Congress seems to disregard the unparalleled bravery and strategic brilliance displayed by our forces. Do they even realise the magnitude of our achievements?” Vijayendra asked.