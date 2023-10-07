India's Largest LPG Storage Tunnel Takes Shape in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The project to construct India's largest LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) storage tunnel is well underway in Mangaluru, with the aim of enhancing the nation's preparedness for emergency situations and bolstering national defence efforts. According to reliable sources, this state-of-the-art storage facility is set to become operational by the close of June next year.

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a government-owned enterprise, is spearheading this significant endeavour. This marks India's second such facility, following the successful construction of a similar storage unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, it signifies the third underground storage facility in the coastal region, with the existing facilities at Permude in Mangaluru and Padur in Udupi primarily dedicated to crude oil storage.

India's maiden LPG underground storage facility was established in Visakhapatnam back in 2007 at a cost of Rs. 333 crore, boasting a capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes. In contrast, the underground storage facility taking shape at the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) will accommodate a substantial 80,000 metric tonnes, with an estimated project cost of approximately Rs. 800 crore. The gas supply will be sourced directly from large vessels anchored in the Arabian Sea, connected through sophisticated pipelines.

The green signal for this ambitious project was granted by the Union Government in 2018, and construction commenced in 2019. Notably, the installation of pipelines from the mid-sea to the storage facility has been successfully completed. Additionally, necessary infrastructure construction near the facility has reached its final stages.

The LPG storage tank, a remarkable feat of engineering, is situated at an astounding depth of 500 meters after the excavation of a tunnel within a colossal rock formation. Sources indicate that an impressive 83% of the project is already accomplished.

India's commitment to strategically located underground storage facilities serves as a testament to the nation's forward-looking energy infrastructure initiatives. (eom)