Industrial Disaster Management: DC Directs Formation of Local Committees

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Mullai Muhilan M.P. has instructed the formation of local-level crisis management committees to handle industrial accidents and disasters effectively.

Presiding over the Dakshina Kannada District Crisis Management Committee meeting held at MCF, Panambur, he emphasised the necessity for industries to have disaster management plans tailored to their respective locations.

Preparedness in Industrial Areas

The DC pointed out that Panambur, Baikampady, and Surathkal house several small, medium, and large-scale industries. To mitigate the impact of potential disasters, industries must remain prepared with comprehensive disaster management plans.

He directed industries to form local crisis management committees comprising industrial representatives, local organisations, and government hospital doctors. Such committees would not only help manage disasters within industrial zones but also prevent them from spreading to other units, he said.

Industries must align their local disaster management plans with the district’s overarching disaster management framework. Regular assessment of safety equipment, manpower, and other resources is essential, the DC added.

Highlighting the need for public awareness, especially in areas around hazardous factories, he stressed the importance of educating communities about self-help measures during emergencies.

The DC also directed oil companies to ensure precautionary measures during the transportation of oil tankers, from loading to unloading, to prevent leakages or accidents.

Industries manufacturing high-risk products must periodically conduct mock drills to evaluate their disaster management capabilities and update emergency plans regularly, he said.

After the meeting, a mock drill to manage an ammonia leak was conducted at the MCF factory in the presence of the DC.