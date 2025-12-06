Industry Minister hands over Rs 2 cr dividend

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Gandhinagar.

The multi-storey structure, built at a cost of Rs 32 crore, stands on a 2,618-square-metre plot on Acharya Tulsi Road.

The building comprises two basement levels, a ground floor, five upper floors and a terrace floor. Parking facilities have been provided for 58 cars in the lower basement and 38 cars in the upper basement.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar was also present at the inauguration. On the occasion, Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil handed over a Rs 2 crore dividend from KIADB to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. MLA R. V. Deshpande, who had approved the proposal for constructing this building during his tenure as Industries Minister, was felicitated at the event.

Industries Department Principal Secretary S.Selva Kumar, KIADB CEO Dr Mahesh and several senior officials were also present.