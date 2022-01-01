Infosys Foundation building sports complex in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation has laid the foundation stone for 'Infosys Foundation Sports Park' at Adugodi City Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru. The facilities that will come up at the sports park include a multi-purpose volleyball and basketball court in 5,928 sq. ft. A multi-purpose football and badminton court in 4,000 sq. ft, children's play area in 1,500 sq. ft and a skating rink area of 1,547 sq. ft.

The stone-laying ceremony was done by Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra. The Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, Chairperson, Sudha Murty, was the chief guest. Kamal Pant, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, and Sunil Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, were present at the event. Infosys Foundation is supporting the construction of this sports complex that will cater to the needs of over 7,000 sports enthusiasts.



Established in 1996, Infosys Foundation supports programs in the areas of education, rural development, healthcare, art and culture, and destitute care.