Inquiry report gives a clean chit to top officials in Dr Nagendra suicide case

Mysuru: The regional commissioner of Mysuru division, probing the factors that led to the suicide of Nanjangud taluk health officer Dr S R Nagendra, gave a clean chit to higher officials.



Dr S R Nagendra ended life on August 20 in Mysuru by hanging self to ceiling fan.

In his findings, Regional Commissioner (RC) of Mysuru division Dr G C Prakash, stated that "Nagendra has ended his life due to work pressure owing to shortage of staff." According to sources, Dr Prakash on Wednesday has submitted the report to state government. The regional commissioner, in the report, stated that Dr S R Nagendra was on Covid duty for the last five months without a break. "He was hyper-sensitive by nature. There was no pressure or torture or harassment, from his higher authorities," according to the report. That begs one to ask: Why was Chief Executive Oficer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Prashant Kumar Mishra transferred? Mishra was also booked under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide) on a complaint from Nagendra''s father. The IAS Officers Assocation condemned the government for transferring Mishra and regiserting an FIR against him.