INS Sports Academy students excel in badminton

Mysuru: The badminton players of INS-Sports Park Academy, Mysuru, have excelled in the State-level tournament held in Bengaluru and Mandya recently in the U-15 and U-17 age category. The players are being trained by coach Arun Pemmaiah.



In the U-15 category, Laksh partnering with Diya won the mixed doubles category, while Laksh and Sankeerth pair won the boys doubles title. In the girl's doubles category, Jade and Diya stood second, while in the boys and girls singles category, Laksh and Diya stood third. In the U-17 category, Aradhana and Sathvi Shankar stood first and Prerana and Lava stood second in the mixed doubles event.

In the girl's doubles event, Aradhana and Prerana stood third while in the girl's single category Prerana stood third. In the State-level tournament held in Bengaluru, in the U-15 category, Diya Bheemaiah stood second in the mixed doubles and third in the girl's single event. In the boy's section, Laksh Chengappa hogged the limelight by winning singles and doubles titles. In the U-17 category, Prerana N Shet won the singles title and o secured the third place in the doubles and the mixed doubles category. Aradhana Balachandra stood third in the girl's doubles event while Lava T Vadakal took the third place in the mixed doubles event.