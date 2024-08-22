Live
International Ayush Centre to come up
Bengaluru: Sri Paripoorna Sanathana Charitable Trust organized a ground-breaking ceremony for the International Ayush Centre, marking a significant step towards promoting Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) tourism in India. The event took place at the Trust’s hospital and college campus and started with a traditional Land Reverence and Nature Veneration ritual.
Established in Bangalore in 2012, the Trust has a rich history of philanthropic service. Its main goals include providing integrated welfare services such as housing, education, and healthcare for the elderly, differently-abled, and mentally challenged individuals, all free of charge. The Trust also focuses on sustainable development programs, traditional healthcare initiatives, and spiritual activities including Yoga and holistic living.