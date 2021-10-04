Is Dr Gangubai Hangal music varsity on verge of closure ?

Mysuru: Dr Gangubai Hangal music and performing arts university has no permanent lecturers since last 11 years. The state government did not provide grants since last two years.



The government even did not pay salaries to employees and guest lecturers since last six months. The Higher Education Department instructed to relieve 21 temporary and 10 non-teaching staff from the duty. It raised serious question of varsity would survive or not . The varsity has all guest lecturers and temporary employees sans finance officer and Vice- Chancellor.

The varsity has 31 guest lecturers, research students and a total of 244 students are studying here. Speaking to this paper V- C Professor Nagesh V Bettakote said that the varsity has not received accreditation. The varsity should get 12 B accreditation to get UGC grants and salary and facilities to employees. He said if government appoints regular lecturers and provide facilities it would get grants. He said there is no chance to closure of varsity as it has sufficient number of students and lecturers.

The government has not released grants , earlier it was giving Rs 3 crore grants per annum. The varsity spending Rs 2.5 crore every year for salaries. The varsity has Rs 12 crore fixed deposits, but it should be utilized for development only. He said the syndicate meeting has decided to hold meeting with state higher education minister over order of relieving lecturers and employees.

The state government sanctioned 15 lecturer posts in the year 2012 but the erstwhile VC did not take steps for appointment. The varsity started in the year 2009 in government higher primary school building in Lakshmipura here. The Varsity appealed to State Education Department to transfer this land to State Higher Education Department. Mysuru urban development authority (MUDA) has sanctioned 7 acres land for construction of university in Sardar Vallabhabai Patel Nagara.

Varsity syndicate member Prof D Shivalingaiah said the varsity can be run by appointing guest lecturers under UGC norms, the question of closure does not arise.