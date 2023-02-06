Islamic rule in India by 2047 can’t be allowed

Mangaluru: Just last Sunday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary of Karnataka South, Sharan Pumpwell stirred up a controversy by making statements in defence of Hindu activists. In the 'Shaurya Yatra' event conducted by VHP and Bajrang Dal at Ullalbailu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, he said that the murder of Hindu activist, Praveen Nettaru was avenged by the murder of Mohammed Fazil, a Muslim youth.

This Sunday, Sharan addressed a gathering at Kottara area in Mangaluru city as a part of the 'Hindu Samajotsava'. In this address, he spoke about the radical claims that India will become an Islamic Nation by the year 2047.

"There is a plan by the Islamists to establish an Islamic rule in India before 2047. But it will not be allowed. Those who want Islamic rule can go to Pakistan and experience it. We will arrange free tickets," he said.

"Many countries have adopted Islamic rule and their culture as well as civilisations have been destroyed. Such a scenario will not be allowed in India," Sharan added.

"Hindu citizens of India should get out of the caste and other subdivisions. They should be inspired from the sacrifices made by their ancestors for the country. There is a clear conspiracy to divide India once again and it must be stopped at all costs," Sharan claimed.

Sharan also defended his statement that he made in the 'Shaurya Yatra' on 29 January at Ullalbailu stating, "When innocent Hindus are murdered, very few people raise their voice. The aim of VHP is to create awareness and build self-confidence within the Hindu community."