ISRO, CPCRI begin survey to combat arecanut yellow disease

Mangaluru: In a significant move aimed at rescuing Karnataka’s arecanut sector from the crippling Yellow Leaf Disease (YLD), the Union Government has rolled out a drone-based scientific survey across parts of Sullia taluk. The initiative, led jointly by ISRO and the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), marks one of the most comprehensive technological interventions for plantation crops in recent years.

The survey began this week in Aranthodu and Peraje villages, covering about 2.5 sq. km. Specialised drones are capturing high-resolution images and videos of arecanut crowns to detect yellowing patterns, stress indicators and disease progression. The imagery will be subjected to detailed analysis and later integrated with satellite datasets for mapping the disease across larger regions.

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta said the initiative was launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took serious note of the concerns voiced by growers. In August, a delegation of MPs, state ministers and grower organisations met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi, highlighting the mounting losses caused by YLD and fruit-spot disease.

Chowta said the Centre’s response has been prompt and decisive.

“This survey is a crucial step toward understanding the disease at a scientific level. It will help identify patterns of spread, track physiological changes in infected palms and provide actionable data for long-term solutions,” he said.

Experts believe that the combination of drone imagery and satellite analytics will allow researchers to observe subtle variations in leaf colour and canopy health that are otherwise difficult to detect on the ground.

Apart from identifying hotspots, the system is expected to help evolve early-warning models that can alert growers before the disease spreads widely. With arecanut being a key cash crop for Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad districts, the scientific intervention is widely seen as a major boost for the struggling sector.