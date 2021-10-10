IT raids continue for third day in Karnataka; BS Yeddyurappa aide's partner quizzed

Bengaluru: Continuing their operations in the State. the IT sleuths raided the house of Somashekar, a class one contractor who is close to Umesh, the aide of former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The IT officials are learnt to have quizzed Somashekar about about money transaction between him and Umesh. According to sources, Somashekar was very close to Umesh and they jointly handled deals related to the projects and tenders of the irrigation department.

IT officials are said to have obtained crucial documents from the residence of Umesh regarding his links to Somashekar. Sources said IT sleuths will continue raids on more contractors in the State based on the information obtained from Somashekar and Umesh.

Sources said that the raids were conducted on the specific inputs regarding payment of huge kickbacks during the Yeddyurappa's tenure in implementation of various schemes worth to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in the Water Resources Ministry.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar speaking on the ongoing IT raids, said, "The intention of the raids is to clip the wings of Yediyurappa.

His close aide's residences and offices have been raided to tame him. There is politics behind the raids."

"I know about few ministers who are presently sitting in New Delhi and pleading with authorities not to conducts raids on them. I have knowledge of certain meetings of the Irrigation department held in Bengaluru hotels. Why raids are not conducted on them. A few are protected."