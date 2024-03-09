‘It’s big Women’s Day for me’ says Sudha Murty

Bengaluru: Philanthropist, entrepreneur and author Sudha Murty on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha, who is not in India at the moment, said: “It’s a big Women’s Day gift to me. It’s a new responsibility to work for the country.”

“Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation,” Sudha Murty wrote on X.

“Let there be good done to all through me. I did not expect this, I am travelling abroad in Bangkok. I came to know about it through the tweet of PM Modi. Many thanks to him. I will do whatever is possible in my capacity,” she wrote.