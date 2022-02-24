Ittamadu Junction bridge bogged down in administrative rigmarole

Bengaluru: The Urban Development Department has refused to grant administrative approval for an estimated cost of Rs 152 crore for the construction of a bridge across the outer ring road between Ittamadu and Kamakya junctions.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh has advised Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to include it under the Amruta Nagarothan project and submit a proposal to the government to get approval for this project.

The BBMP is planning to build a 1.5-km long bridge over Ittamadu Junction - Foodworld Junction and Kamakhya Junction on Outer Ring Road. Plan has been prepared by the BBMP and has taken approval of the Technical Advisory Committee for Rs 152-crore proposed project.

On September 16, 2019, a grant of Rs 90 crore was sanctioned for the construction of Signal Free Corridor. BBMP has decided to use unused funds, to construct the bridge. The BBMP has cancelled the proposals to build an under bridge at Food World Junction and Jedimara Junction under Signal Free Corridor.

The Rs 37.54 crore grant, which was intended to be used for the project, has not been spent. On 20 September 2019, the government revised some of the approved white topping works. Of the Rs 50 crore allocated for white topping works on some selected roads, Rs 24.46 crore has not been spent.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has approached the urban development department demanding approval for the tender. The department, which has reviewed the proposal, said the project would require an additional grant of Rs 62 crore.

This grant is therefore required to be used under the Amruta Nagorathan project. So, add this work to the Amruta Nagarothan Planning Project and prepare for it. This should be submitted to the government. In a letter to the BBMP chief commissioner on February 16, the additional chief secretary of the urban development department said that the process should be carried out soon after the proposal was approved.