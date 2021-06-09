JDS MLA says swimming pool built by Sindhuri swelled power bill to Rs 50K   

Mysuru: Former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri continues to face allegations even after her transfer recently following a public spat with former MCC commissioner Shilpa Nag who has also been shunted out.



JDS K R Nagara legislator Sa Ra Mahesh alleged that the power bill of Mysuru DCs official residence exceeded Rs 50,000 after Sindhuri constructed a swimming pool. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he alleged that the official residence of DC has three power meters. He alleged that civic officials provided

drinking water to fill the swimming pool while the people faced water shortage during summer. The MLA said the State government should have suspended the IAS officer, instead of transferring her. Mahesh said he submitted records to the Chief minister and chief secretary of 10 'irregularities' committed by Sindhuri and urged them to order a probe.

The JDS legislator in an oblique reference to a Kannada film producer's announcement that he would make a film on the IAS officer from Andhra, said he would also make a biopic on another IAS officer, who was a poor farmer's son who met a tragedy end.

Though Sa Ra Mahesh made allegations against her for a month, Rohini Sindhuri did not react. But on Wednesday she broke her silence, and alleged that land mafia was thriving under the patronage of the MLA and Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) president

Rajiv. She alleged that this mafia was behind her transfer and said they were in fear of their 'misdeeds' being exposed if a probe was ordered.

Sindhuri said Mahesh constructed a choultry on Raja canal. When she sent a notice to MUDA for details, the MLA started making allegations against her. She further alleged that Mahesh had partnership in private Covid care centers, So no government Covid care centers were opened in Mysuru city. "I kept quiet even when Mahesh launched a personal attack on me and called me a model," Sindhuri lamented.