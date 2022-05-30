Judge recalls Maggie leading to divorce of couple

Mysuru: District sessions and principal chief judge M Raghunath on Saturday recalled a divorce case during his tenure as judge in Bellary district. Speaking to media persons during Lok Adalat, he opined that busy life in urban areas leads to many divorce cases. He said when he was district judge in Bellary, a couple filed a petition for divorce. The husband alleged in his petition that his wife always gave him ready-to-eat food like "Maggie" three times a day. She had stopped buying groceries in spite of the fact that shops were near the house. The husband was sick of eating Maggie every day.

The judge said both were given divorce with mutual consent. In rural, he said, things are different. Families disputes are settled by panchayats and women are afraid of seeking divorce out of a sense of honour. "But, in urban areas women are economically self-reliant and do not hesitate to file for divorce, he explained.