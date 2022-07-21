Kabini garden development work will begin soon: Basavaraj Bommai

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Wednesday said that the gardens beside Kabini reservoir would be developed soon and work wouldbe taken up this year itself. Speaking to reporters here after offering 'Bagina' to the river, he said that there was a demand for development of the garden and decision on whether it should be taken up by the State itself or through public private parternership (PPP) would be taken soon.

He said according to the Nanjundappa commission report H D Kote taluk is one of the backward taluks. Government is planning set up more colleges and schools as part of its overall development. Apart from this, government would establish more number of primary health centres (PHCs) and upgrade community health centres (CHCs) this year.

He said he instructed deputy commissioners to distribute compensation to the families of those whose houses were destroyed in rains. He expressed happiness over all the reservoirs in the State brimming over with water in Ashada month itself.