Kannada activists demand ban on MES 

Belagavi: As tension prevails over the defacing of the statue of 19th century warrior Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi, Kannada organisations on Monday staged protests blocking the National Highway-4 at Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi where the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is located. They also demand for a ban on Maharastra Ekikaran Samithi(MES). Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, The state government will take decisive steps to stop vandalism.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, CM Basavaraj Bommai said stringent action would be initiated against those who take law into their hands. "The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," Bommai said.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

He says Karnataka ready to push for induction of all Kannadiga dominated areas of Maharashtra into Karnataka if they pass a resolution to do so.

There were Pro- Kannada activists gathered in huge numbers from various parts of Karnataka staged a road blockade in Belagavi. They were seen intercepting ministers and legislators who were on the way to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the Legislature session is on, demanding stringent action and ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, members of which were allegedly behind the incident.

Praveen Shetty of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who spearheaded the agitation, demanded the externment of MES activists. Speaking to media, Praveen Shetty said, "We demand ban on MES and externment of their leaders. They dared to destroy the statue of Sangolli Rayanna. We will observe bandh. We are all going to meet together under the leadership of Vatal Nagaraj."

Transport Minister B Sreeramulu who visited Gadag on Monday to campaign in ULB polls, said that Congress party workers are responsible for Belagavi incident. Such incidents repeat when Assembly session starts. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister B C Patil said MES should be banned from Karnataka.

Basavanna insulted

At a time when there has been outrage across the State for the dismantling of the statue of Kranti Veer Sangolli Rayanna. Now miscreants have insulted Basaveshwara's photo by defacing it on Monday in Halsey village of Khanapur taluk.

A photo of Basaveshwara that has been put at the village's Basaveshwara circle was insulted by pasting dung on the photo. The Kannada name plate inserted on the same circle was covered with black ink. The Kannada flag was also removed from the village Panchayat office premises there.

The leaders of Kannada organisations have condemned the act of miscreants. It is reprehensible that was a philosopher, poet and social reformer Basavanna's photo was insulted. The president of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha district unit, Basavaraja Rotti has demanded legal action against those miscreants who have insulted.