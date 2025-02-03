Kannada and Culture Minister’s Writing Slip Goes Viral Trolled as He Struggles to Write Kannada Word

Koppal: A video featuring Karnataka Kannada and Culture Minister, Shivaraj Tangadagi’s inability to write a simple word in Kannada has gained widespread attention on social media.

The incident took place during his visit to an Anganwadi in JP Nagar, Karatagi, where Tangadagi attempted to write a message for the children. Initially, he penned ‘Shabavaagali’ but later corrected it to ‘Shubhavaagali’ (best wishes) after being tutored by those around him. The video shows him receiving assistance from supporters as they correct him.

Since surfacing online, the clip has sparked conversations among netizens, with many questioning and mocking the minister’s knowledge of Kannada language. Tangadagi has also been subject to trolls and BJP had a field day.

It is to be noted that in February 2024, the Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa was seen making mistakes while reading a few sentences in Kannada.

The BJP Karnataka handle on X stated, “Kannada is being suppressed by the Kannaramaiah government. On one side is the illiterate Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa who cannot read or write Kannada, while the Minister of Kannada and Culture is struggling to write a simple Kannada word. Kannada grammar is repeatedly printed incorrectly in the KPSC question papers. Kannada schools are being closed down. If you look at all this, the Congress is out to wipe out Kannada in Karunadu.”