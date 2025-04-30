Kannada is a wonderful language; learn and speak it

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is the America of India. Kannada is a wonderful language. Everyone who comes here should try to learn and speak Kannada. This was not said by a person from Karnataka! Not even from Bangalore! A video of American-born businessman and California Burrito founder Bert Mueller calling for people to learn Kannada is now going viral.

Bert Mueller, who left America at the age of 13 and came to India, studied here, started a Southern California-style burrito restaurant and emerged as a successful entrepreneur, spoke highly of Kannada in an interview.

Whenever we come to a place that is not ours, I think we should try to learn a little about the culture of that place. I speak a little bit of Kannada. Kannada is a wonderful language. Everyone who comes to Karnataka should learn Kannada. They should speak it, said Bert Mueller.

Bert Mueller also said that he had seen some of the films of Kannada actors Ambareesh and KicchaSudeep.The 35-year-old Mueller had come to India in 2010 for a study tour. While many of his friends were looking for opportunities in Europe and Spain, Mueller decided to stay in Bengaluru. He later became a successful businessman by opening a California Burrito restaurant here, a report said.

Bert Mueller likes to call Bengaluru the ‘America of India’. He says Kannada is a wonderful language, and people who come here should try to learn and speak Kannada.