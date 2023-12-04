Live
Just In
Kappat Gudda Utsav from December 6
The scenic Sahyadris of North Karnataka are set to come alive with the Kappatgudda Utsava (Kappatgudda Festival), celebrating the rich biodiversity and medicinal herbs of the region.
Gadag: The scenic Sahyadris of North Karnataka are set to come alive with the Kappatgudda Utsava (Kappatgudda Festival), celebrating the rich biodiversity and medicinal herbs of the region. Kappattagudda, once threatened by mining activities, has been declared a wildlife sanctuary following persistent efforts by late Dr. Siddalinga Swamiji of Tontadarya Mutt and pontiff Shiva Kumara of Nandiveri Mutt.
Inaugurated for the first time by Kappattagudda Nandiveri Mutt, the festival aims to raise awareness among farmers and local communities about the invaluable medicinal plants of Kappattagudda. The festival, scheduled on December 6, will take place at the premises of Kappattagudda Nandiveri Mutt.
The mining activities that posed a threat to Kappat gudda's unique ecosystem have persisted despite its designation as a wildlife sanctuary. The festival intends to send a strong message to the government, emphasizing the significance of preventing any mining activities in Kappat gudda. Pontiff Adrisya Kadasiddeshwar of Kolhapur Kaneriwadi Siddhagiri Mahasansthan Math will inaugurate the festival, with Sivakumar Sri of Kappat gudda Nandishwara Mutt presiding over the event.
Prominent figures, including agricultural experts, environmentalists, and dignitaries from various fields, are expected to participate in the festival. The agenda of the event focuses on the protection and preservation of Kappat gudda, showcasing the need for public involvement in safeguarding the diverse wildlife, flora, and fauna that inhabit this natural sanctuary.