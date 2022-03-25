Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Opposing The Mekedatu Project

The karnataka legislative assembly on thursday collectively passed a resolution opposing tamil nadu's same decision on the mekedatu project across the cauvery river.



while pressuring the centre to grant the project the requisite approvals, the resolution also asks it not to finalise the dpr under the 'peninsular river development plan' without the state's assent, and not to approve tamil nadu's "illegal" initiatives.

The resolution, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, rejects the Tamil Nadu Assembly's opposition to the Mekedatu project, claiming that it will have no impact on the state.

It also encouraged the Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to provide the Mekedatu project the appropriate approvals as soon as possible. It also urged the concerned central agencies not to finalise the DPR for the Godavari – Krishna – Pennar – Cauvery – Vaigai – Gundar river linking until the legitimate share of the concerned states is determined and until all aspects of it (the DPR) are acceptable to Karnataka, as well as not to approve Tamil Nadu's "illegal" projects and to direct it not to proceed with them, The Indian Express

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday denouncing the Karnataka government's "unilateral decision" to go ahead with the Mekedatu project and urging the Centre to reject it.

The Tamil Nadu resolution was deemed unjustified, incompatible with the federal structure, and the language employed in it was deemed disrespectful. According to Bommai, Karnataka is within its constitutional rights to build the Mekedatu project, citing a Supreme Court judgement concerning a water dispute on the Cauvery River.

He stated that this is a drinking water project that will not breach the tribunal's orders, noting out that the National Water Policy prioritises drinking water.

Afterwards, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri called for a vote on the resolution proposed by Bommai, which was unanimously approved by voice vote. Bommai recently announced the state budget for 2022-23, which included a grant of Rs 1,000 crore for the project's development this year.