Karnataka bags ‘Best Performer’ Award in Startup Ranking- 2021

Bengaluru: The State of Karnataka has bagged the "Best Performer" award in the DPIIT's (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) State/ Union Territory Startup ranking- 2021.

Stating this on Monday, Minister for ITand BT and S &T, Dr.C N Ashwath Narayan said, that the state has been presented the coveted award for developing a strong startup ecosystem. The DPIIT has considered the state as an institutional champion, an innovative leader, a procurement forerunner, a capacity-building pioneer, and a funding leader, Minister has informed.

The DPIIT has stated that the government of Karnataka has taken several praise-worthy initiatives. To mention a few, this includes, launching engineering research and development policy to attract sector-focussed incentives, creating regulatory sandboxes for startups to avail exemption from state and municipal laws, and developing modernistic policies to support innovation in disruptive sectors.

Dr.E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Dr.Meena Nagaraj, Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S & T have been rewarded as "Startup Champions" of the state. On behalf of the government, senior officials of the Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S & T received the award at an event held in New Delhi. Dr.E.V.Ramana Reddy, ACS, Dr.Meena Nagaraj, and Director Champ E (Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S & T), were present to receive the award.

Expressing happiness for the state securing the award, Minister Narayan, has said, the government will make all efforts to make further Karnataka as the most favoured destination for startups.