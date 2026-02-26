  1. Home
News

Medical profession filled with challenges: Guv

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 7:16 AM IST
Medical profession filled with challenges: Guv


Vijayawada: Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer participated as chief guest at the 22nd Graduation Day celebrations of Katuri Medical College and Hospital held in the college campus in Guntur on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor has said that the journey of a medical professional is filled with challenges and opportunities for growth and the practice of medicine is not just about treating ailments but also about fostering hope and resilience. He said that a key aspect of a healthcare professional’s role is to provide compassionate care to patients and by fostering a caring environment, healthcare professionals contribute to the overall well-being of patients and promote a positive healing experience.

The Governor said that healthcare may be transformed by AI, but its successful use requires ethical and responsible use and technology should be used as an ally, but never to be allowed to replace accountability, empathy, or ethical decision-making.

Dr Chandrasekhar Sankurathri, Founder of Sankurathri Foundation, Kakinada, participated in the programme as a guest of honour. Katuri Subbarao, chairman of Katuri Medical College and Hospital, Guntur, presided over the programme.

