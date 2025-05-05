Karnataka Begins Statewide Caste Census for Scheduled Castes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday launched a comprehensive caste census targeting Scheduled Castes (SCs) to gather empirical data on sub-caste demographics. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing a press conference, said the exercise aims to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits and uphold social justice.

The survey, which will run from May 5 to May 17, will be conducted in three phases: door-to-door visits, special camps, and an online self-declaration option. A one-member commission headed by retired High Court Judge Nagamohan Das will oversee the process.

"The government is committed to implementing internal reservation within SC communities based on accurate data," Siddaramaiah said. "The 2011 census lacked detailed sub-caste information, making this exercise necessary for fair policy decisions."

Over 65,000 teachers have been deployed as enumerators, with one supervisor assigned for every 10-12 surveyors. Citizens are urged to provide correct sub-caste details either during home visits, at designated camps (May 19-21), or via online submission (May 19-23).

The move follows a Supreme Court ruling on August 1, 2024, allowing states to introduce internal quotas for SCs based on empirical evidence. The Nagamohan Das Commission had earlier stressed the need for verified population data before such implementation.

The commission is expected to submit its report within 60 days of data collection, after which the government will finalize reservation policies. A dedicated helpline (94813/59000) has been set up for public queries.

"This survey ensures no community is left behind in Karnataka’s development journey," the CM added.

Survey has also been allowed through the mobile app. The mobile app has been enabled from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm. No one from the Scheduled Caste community should miss this.

We had also announced the implementation of the report in our election manifesto. The Supreme Court also said in favor of internal reservation. We had also promised internal reservation to community organizations and leaders. Therefore, the Chief Minister requested them to fully participate in the data collection survey and provide information. The CM also requested all organizations to cooperate in this.

