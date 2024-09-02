Live
Karnataka BJP Leader Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Blackmail In Police Complaint
- A 47-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Karnataka BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila, alleging sexual assault and blackmail at a Bengaluru hotel in June 2023.
- This latest allegation against a prominent political figure has once again raised concerns about the safety and rights of women, especially those in positions of vulnerability.
In a disturbing development, a sexual harassment case has been registered against a Karnataka BJP leader, Arun Kumar Puthila, based on a complaint filed by a 47-year-old woman.
According to the complainant, the alleged incident took place at a Bengaluru hotel in June 2023. The woman claims that Puthila, who is a BJP leader, sexually assaulted her during this encounter. The complaint further alleges that the accused took photographs, selfies, and videos during the purported assault and used them to blackmail the victim.
The case has been registered in Dakshina Kannada district, with Puthila facing charges of cheating, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Puthila, who previously gained recognition for contesting the Puttur Assembly elections as a rebel candidate against the BJP, later joined the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This latest allegation against a prominent political figure has once again raised concerns about the safety and rights of women, especially those in positions of vulnerability.
The complaint underscores the need for robust mechanisms to address sexual harassment and ensure accountability, particularly when the accused holds a position of power and influence. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to uncover the truth and provide justice for the victim.