Karnataka braces for cold wave

BENGALURU: A low-pressure area currently situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal is ex-pected to intensify in the coming days, moving northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The as-sociated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and ad-joining Lakshadweep region extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The impact of rainfall across Karnataka has subsided, but cold wave conditions are intensifying in parts of the state.