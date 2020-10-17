Karnataka: Cinema ticket prices slashed to attract audience

Bengaluru: Multiplexes and single-screen theatres which reopened across Karnataka to poor response after remaining closed for over seven months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, have slashed ticket prices. According to the reports from Gandhinagar, on Thursday, a few shows in single screen theaters and multiplexes in the city were cancelled as nobody turned up. On Friday, a lot of theaters and multiplexes re-released old movies and received good audiences.



It learnt that many more films are set for re-release this week. They include blockbuster films Love Mocktail, Dia, Shivarjuna, Kaanadante Maayavaadanu, 5 Adi 7 Angula, Shivaji Surathkal and also Damayanthi. Most of these films were released and ran for two days before the lockdown was clamped down.

The recliner seat ticket price in multiplexes has been reduced to Rs 150 from Rs 400-Rs 1000. Ticket for premium, silver and gold classes in a few multiplexes has been reduced anywhere between Rs 90 and Rs 150.

Single screen theaters are also following the same strategy. The balcony ticket price has been slashed from Rs 120 to Rs 100 and audience buying second-class tickets will have to pay Rs 70-Rs 80 instead of Rs 100.

Industry experts feel that they should keep going no matter whether they get profits or not. It is a matter of time film business regains momentum.