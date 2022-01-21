Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to chair high-level meeting to decide on easing Covid curbs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to take crucial decisions on easing the weekend and night curfews, as well as reopening of schools.

In the last 24 hours, 47,754 new Covid cases were reported in Karnataka, of which Bengaluru logged the highest of 30,540 infections.

However, the discharge of 22,143 patients in the state, 13,195 in Bengaluru and the lack of severity of the disease has influenced the decision makers to announce lifting of curbs.

On January 18 and 19, 8,353 and 23,209 patients were discharged, respectively.

Bommai and state Health Minister Sudhakar K said that pro-people decisions would be taken in the meeting and avoiding deaths is their only concern as pressure is mounting on the government from the business community, private school managements to ease restrictions.

The private school managements are demanding reopening of schools in Bengaluru. In the rest of the state, schools are running and discretion is given to the concerned district commissioners to take calls.

It has also been advised not to take blanket decisions for the entire district.

The business community, film exhibitors, bar, pub and hotel owners are also demanding lifting of weekend and night curfew in the state and especially Bengaluru.

The film exhibitors in Mysuru have taken to protest by cancelling exhibitions demanding 100 per cent seat occupancy along with weekend and night curbs.

Opposition Congress leaders have also heavily criticised the ruling BJP for clamping restrictions.

State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah held the BJP responsible for disrupting the livelihood of people.

However, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has maintained that rules cannot be eased for one's convenience and a decision which will serve the whole society, has to be made.

Meanwhile, a study by experts suggest that the peak period is nearing while the state government is planning to announce an easing of weekend and night curfews.

A sources in the government also confirmed that a favorable decision would be made in connection to reopening of schools in Bengaluru.