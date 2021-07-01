Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa inaugurates Bengaluru's mini Lalbagh

Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday inaugurated the much awaited 70-acre botanical garden at Kannamangala, Bengaluru, which is popularly known as the East Lalbagh.



The garden has a three-kilometre jogging track, five ponds and a man-made lake all surrounded by lush greenery located about 25 km away from the Bengaluru City centre and around 8 km from Hosakote.

According to the horticulture department, the State government has spent Rs 5.5 crore to remodel the park on the lines of iconic Lalbagh in the city, which is Karnataka's first botanical garden. The park will be home to 2,120 plant species and will be the second in the city after Lalbagh that upholds conservation and biodiversity. "Citizens will be able to utilise the park for walking, jogging, and relaxation. Construction work is almost complete," an official from the horticulture department said.

Landscaping has been done using methods such as inter-cropping, multi-storied cropping, and mixed cropping. More species of medicinal and ornamental plants find a space in the garden. Coconut species from 15 countries were brought to this former coconut farm in Kannamangala during the tenure of Dr M H Marigowda, considered the father of horticulture in India.

The other three similar eco-parks under construction are at Machohalli, Turahalli, and Kadugodi. Earlier, as part of 'Bengaluru Mission 2022', CM Yediyurappa had announced setting up four botanical parks in the four corners of the city, on the lines of the iconic Lalbagh Botanical garden. This is part of the efforts to expand lung space and green cover in the State capital.