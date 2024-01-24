Live
- Haryana CM inaugurates 60 Amrit Sarovars
- CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, A Symbol Of Tradition And Progress
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Concerns Over Credit Claims In Bharat Ratna Conferment To Karpoori Thakur
- Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT rises to Rs 2,041.88 crore
- Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Chief Minister Of Corruption Amidst FIR Controversy
- Amit Shah likely to pay two-day visit to Bengal by month-end
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru
- Shruti Haasan gets starred in Indo-UK co-production ‘Chennai Story’
- Market volumes to be tepid in truncated week
- Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next; film titled ‘Love & War’
Just In
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru
Kannada producer and director R Chandru’s new venture RC Studios, a renowned banner in the Kannada film industry, announced multiple projects in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.
RC Studios is associated with Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company, Singapore and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda for these pan india projects.
The titles of the projects are "Father", "POK", "Sri Ramabana Charita", "Dog", and "Kabza 2".
Kannada superstar Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep were present at the event.
Chandru will direct two of the five films he has announced, including Kabzaa 2: War Begins, and will serve as producer on the other three.