Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R ChandruKannada producer and director R Chandru’s new venture RC Studios, a renowned banner in the Kannada film industry, announced multiple projects in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

RC Studios is associated with Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company, Singapore and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda for these pan india projects.

The titles of the projects are "Father", "POK", "Sri Ramabana Charita", "Dog", and "Kabza 2".

Kannada superstar Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep were present at the event.

Chandru will direct two of the five films he has announced, including Kabzaa 2: War Begins, and will serve as producer on the other three.