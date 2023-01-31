Karnataka Congress to exhibit BBC documentary

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Congress stated on Tuesday that it will screen the banned BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question' in the premises of its office in Mysuru city.

Speaking to reporters, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman stated that "BBC has thrown light on the truth. BJP leaders themselves have been beating their chests that Modi had given directions to kill Muslims."

"Like 'Kashmir Files', this documentary should be exhibited all over the country. I request people of the country to watch the documentary. One should watch the documentary and learn about the dark face of PM Modi," he said.

BBC is an important British organisation, it will work without coming under the influence of anyone, Lakshman stated.

Training his guns on BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Lakshman further charged that Jarkiholi and his gang had shot an excise inspector Ingalage in 1988. "The inspector was shot with an AK-47 rifle," he stated.

He further alleged that in 1994 also murders were carried out in the Government Mill of Gokak in the leadership of Ramesh Jarkiholi. He charged that people were supposed to take consent from the Jarkiholi family for purchase or sale of property worth more than Rs 35 lakh.

Lakshman stated that if the people sold properties without getting the consent, they would face atrocity and rape cases. They have filed such cases on 300 common men. Ramesh Jarkiholi used to sell hooch earlier, he alleged.

Lakshman had questioned Ramesh Jarkiholi about the purchase of a new Mercedes car worth Rs 4 crore 20 days ago and asked him how he can make the purchase being under loss? He also claimed that Ramesh Jarkiholi is building a new house at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Jarkiholi had attacked Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, saying that when Shivakumar met him for the first time, he was in torn slippers and later went on to mint thousands of crores through corruption.

Lakshman challenged that let the investigation be conducted on the properties of Shivakumar and Ramesh Jarkiholi by any central agency.